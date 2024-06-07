Stephen A. Smith Believes Celtics Star Can Wrap Up NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown made plays just about everywhere for the Boston Celtics during Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Brown led the Celtics with 22 points, threw down thunderous dunks and made multiple blocks around the rim. He impacted the game at both ends of the floor as Boston staved off a second-half run from Dallas to breeze past the Mavericks in Game 1.

Among several standout performances in the series opener, the Celtics forward, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes a few more performances like that from Brown could quickly wrap up the series and deliver Banner 18 for the Celtics.

“(He) set the tone with his aggression, his verbiage,” Smith said on “First Take” on Friday. “He’s coming out and he’s like, ‘Do y’all know who the hell I am?’ … You saw the team collectively feed off of him.”

Brown indeed set the tone as Boston had seven different players hit a three-pointer and six players finish in double figures. The Celtics fired on all cylinders in Game 1 with a healthy group.

“If this continues, this ain’t going past five,” Smith asserted. “Dallas better get their act together quick.”

Brown and the Celtics seek a 2-0 lead when they host the Mavericks in Game 2 on Sunday night.