FOXBORO, Mass. — Stephon Gilmore kept the door open on a potential return to the New England Patriots but confirmed he hasn’t had any conversations with the organization during free agency.

“Never know, I know I’ll weigh any options,” Gilmore said on the red carpet before Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. “It’s a place that I played great ball. So, letting it play out how it’s going to be.”

When asked if he’s had contact with the Patriots, Gilmore replied: “No, not really.”

A quick non-Tom Brady note:



Stephon Gilmore, who walked the red carpet before the Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction, said he hasn’t had any contact with the Patriots during free agency.



Gilmore said he’s being patient and letting it play out. pic.twitter.com/KgiQEI20A5 — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) June 12, 2024

The 33-year-old Gilmore played four seasons with the Patriots (2017 through 2020) before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, a key contributor on New England’s Super Bowl LIII team, played for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains one of the top free agents available on the open market.

“Just being patient right now,” Gilmore said. “I feel good. Year 13, it’s been a long time. So, just being patient and waiting on the right opportunity.”

Many have speculated whether Gilmore could be a good fit in New England entering the 2024 campaign. He proved his worth as a valuable second cornerback in Dallas last season, and with the Patriots’ cornerback group featuring a handful of young players — Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, etc. — it might not hurt to have another veteran voice alongside Jonathan Jones.