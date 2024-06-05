FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe has continuously been put in tough situations during his time with the New England Patriots.

It’s been just over two years since he first arrived at One Patriot Place, and that time has been filled with role changes, new offensive coordinators each season and changing expectations from the top.

He’s been a backup, a starter, a backup to a guy who no longer deserved to be a starter and the scapegoat for those who still believe Mac Jones was ever going to work in New England.

Zappe’s role in 2024? He’s competing for one of the final spots on the roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Zappe reaffirmed his mindset is to compete for the starting job during OTAs, but if we’re all going to be serious, he’s really looking to be kept on as a third-string option. Jacoby Brissett is the starter, which is something that has been stated numerous times. Drake Maye is the future, which you’d know if you have a brain.

It’s really a battle to force the Patriots’ hand to keep him in the mix, and throughout the early portion of the offseason, he’s done a good job of that.

“He’s a pro’s pro. This is the NFL,” Patriots quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney said Tuesday. “He’s started games. He’s won games. He beat us when I was in Cleveland, so I have a ton of respect for Bailey. He’s a pro’s pro, comes to work and does whatever is asked. He’s been good so far.”

Maye did jump Zappe in terms of the order of operation during practice Tuesday, but that probably has more to do with the fact they spent the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on one of those guys.

Story continues below advertisement

Zappe’s on the outside looking in, but if he’s able to pick up another new offense and play well throughout the summer, New England might be forced to keep him on the roster — though we all know a good summer more likely means he’ll be viewed as a trade piece.

That’s life for a backup QB.