Joe Milton III was a flashy prospect during the 2024 NFL Draft process, but he’s been patient with his time throughout OTAs with the Patriots.

Jacoby Brissett is penciled in as the starting quarterback with Drake Maye and Bailey Zappe competing for reps behind him. That hasn’t afforded Milton a ton of time in OTAs based on the open sessions New England has shown media. However, there are qualities he’s been able to exhibit that stood out to Jerod Mayo.

“I think the easy thing to say is his cannon of an arm. But just his energy,” Mayo told reporters Tuesday of Milton, per a team-provided transcript. “He has a natural leadership skill as well. He’s been great for the run.”

Analysts expect Brissett to be named the starter with Maye as his backup. That leaves Zappe and Milton competing for the No. 3 quarterback job, and Mayo hopes to see the sixth-round pick work on more than just showing off his arm strength.

“The number one trait with any quarterback, in my eyes — this is, I guess, a philosophical thing — it’s just decision-making,” Mayo said. “It’s nice to have a big arm, but if you can’t make the right decision, I mean, you’ll be throwing cannonballs to the other side, to the other team. Accuracy, competitiveness, all that stuff is definitely important.”

Mayo preached competition at all spots on the team so Milton will get his opportunity to show the coaching staff he’s a lot more than just a big arm.