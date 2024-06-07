The Celtics sent a message in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals and so did their fans.

Boston dominated the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on Thursday night to take a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. Even before tipoff, there was high energy from fans, and the momentum did not stop throughout the game.

NESN’s George Balekji recapped his experience at TD Garden to Travis Thomas on the Friday edition of “Boston Has Entered The Chat.” He highlighted the electric energy the fans had for Kristaps Porzingis and noted the crowd reaction Kyrie Irving received.

Balekji also had a unique experience with a fan when he sang along to a custom song the fan made for the NBA Finals. There were plenty of more fan interactions that should only be amplified in Game 2 on Sunday.

Hear more about Balekji’s experience from Game 1 and his and Thomas’ reaction to the Celtics’ performance in the video above.

Featured image via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images