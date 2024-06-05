LeBron James can’t help but watch Kyrie Irving and think about what could have been.

James and Irving set the basketball world on fire across three seasons in Cleveland, where they helped the Cavaliers win their first NBA championship in 2016. But the partnership didn’t last very long, as they split up a year later when Irving demanded and was granted a trade.

A lot of time has passed since the fallout, and Irving seems to be in a great place both in terms of basketball and life. While that puts a smile on James’ face, he also wishes he was still wearing the same uniform as Irving.

“I would call Kyrie ‘the wizard’ all the time. Like, all the time,” James said on the latest “Mind the Game” podcast. “There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn’t do. Sitting here watching it, I’m so (expletive) happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth and whatever the case may be. At the same time, I’m so (expletive) mad that I am not his running mate anymore.”

James added: “I have so many words to praise Kyrie that I end up with absolutely none. He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen. He has the best gifts I’ve ever seen of any NBA player.”

Irving’s immense talent and game-changing abilities surely aren’t lost on the Celtics, who will have their hands full with the eight-time All-Star in the NBA Finals. Dallas is an underdog against Boston, but Irving’s experience and success in huge moments should help give the Mavericks confidence on basketball’s biggest stage.