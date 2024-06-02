Why Angel Reese Was Fined After WNBA Game Vs. Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky forward and former LSU standout Angel Reese usually has plenty to say.

But there was nothing but crickets from Reese after the Sky narrowly fell to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, 71-70, on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Reese skipped her media availability following the chippy and physical contest, which featured one of Reese’s teammates committing a blatant flagrant foul on Clark. The WNBA announced Sunday that it fined Reese $1,000 for failure to meet her media obligations.

While Reese wasn’t in a talkative mood, neither were her Sky teammates. Chicago refused to address the aggressive foul on Clark and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was the only one to answer a Clark-related question in her postgame press conference. According to Yahoo Sports’ Liz Roscher, Weatherspoon chalked up Chennedy Carter’s controversial foul on Clark as “all they’re doing is competing.” The WNBA also fined the Sky $5,000 for “failing to ensure all players comply with league media policies.”

Reese and Clark’s careers have been intertwined since their college days. Reese and Clark dueled with a national title at stake in 2023 as LSU came away with the trophy. Clark got a measure of revenge this past March when Iowa knocked out LSU from the NCAA Tournament and the Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the Final Four.

Reese and Clark have continued to captivate basketball fans as they have transitioned to the WNBA — both were first-round picks with Clark going No. 1 overall.

Clark is averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game while Reese has contributed 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in seven starts.