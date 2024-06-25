Watch Celtics Continue NBA Title Celebration At Fenway Park

After rolling through the streets of Boston this past Friday in a victory parade, the Celtics continued celebrating their championship Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox welcomed in the NBA champions prior to their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays and held a pregame ceremony to honor the Celtics.

The Red Sox played a video montage of all 18 championships the Celtics own in their illustrious franchise history before they were introduced to the crowd at the venerable ballpark.

Wyc Grousbeck and the rest of the Celtics ownership came out of the dugout wearing Red Sox jerseys and were followed by president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, head coach Joe Mazzulla and Mazzulla’s coaching staff. The Celtics players were then introduced with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown coming out together at the end with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in hand.

You can watch the introductions here:

The players who were not in attendance were Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard and Xavier Tillman Sr. Oshae Brissett, who reportedly declined his player option Sunday, was on the field with his teammates before the game.

Mazzulla, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Al Horford, Tatum and Brown all threw out ceremonial first pitches as well.

The Celtics surely will continue their celebration throughout the summer, but they also have some work to attend to this week with the NBA draft commencing Wednesday night. Boston owns the No. 30 and 54 picks.