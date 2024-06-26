Why Linus Ullmark Trade With Senators Makes Perfect Sense For Bruins

Rumors began before the March trade deadline that the Boston Bruins were taking calls on Vezina-winning goaltender Linus Ullmark.

After months of speculation about what would happen in the offseason, the Bruins traded Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Mark Kastelic, netminder Joonas Korpisalo and the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft.

While Bruins fans may be questioning the return for one-half of the franchise’s stellar goaltending tandem, it actually makes perfect sense for the Black and Gold.

Ullmark is entering the final year of the four-year, $20 million dollar contract he signed with the Bruins on July 28, 2021. With the expiring contract looming and Boston in need of signing restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman to a multi-year deal, moving Ullmark was the best business decision for the franchise since they most certainly weren’t going to re-sign Ullmark at the increase he would have warranted.

Story continues below advertisement

Getting assets for Ullmark before the season starts was the right move for the Bruins because, unfortunately, his value could have decreased significantly if he had gotten injured or had a down year.

More Bruins Linus Ullmark Sends Heartfelt Goodbye To Bruins Teammates, Fans

The Bruins got the first-round pick and the serviceable NHL roster player Mark Kastelic, who could wind up being the best piece of the return.

Kastelic is a physical, heavy player who can help solidify the Bruins’ fourth line and possibly form a reincarnation of the famed Merlot Line. He has a history of blowing up opponents with big hits and isn’t afraid of dropping the gloves with the other team’s toughest players.

Aside from his 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame, one stat that stands out is how well the 25-year-old performed at the dot. He won 109 of 159 faceoffs taken for 54.4% last season with Ottawa and is 56.3% in his career.

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins Four Players Bruins Could Draft With Pick From Linus Ullmark Trade

Korpisalo may not jump off the page for most, but the 30-year-old netminder has nearly 300 games of NHL experience with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and Senators. He logged his best season with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20 when he posted a .911 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average with an overall record of 19-12-5.

He has shown with a good team in front of him he can be solid between the pipes. And if anyone can help the nine-year veteran find his form it would be goalie coach Bob Essensa. Plus with Swayman getting the bulk of the work, Korpisalo would most likely play in 25-30 games for Boston.

The last time the Bruins had the 25th overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft was in 2014 and then-general manager Peter Chiarelli used the pick to select David Pastrnak. The Bruins have actually had good luck with players they’ve selected in the latter part of the first round — Trent Frederic (29th in 2016), John Beecher (30th in 2019) and Fabian Lysell (21st in 2021). Not to mention defenseman Brandon Carlo was selected in the second round, 37th overall in the 2015 draft.

It’s possible general manager Don Sweeney can find another diamond in the rough in this year’s draft. If Sweeney does have a plan in mind, part of it will be revealed on the first night of the draft on Friday.