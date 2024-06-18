Why NBA Legend ‘Hated’ Celtics’ Finals Victory Over Mavericks

The Celtics’ 2024 NBA championship was significant for several reasons.

The title was the first won by Boston’s homegrown dynamic duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford also became the first players from their respective countries to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy and head coach Joe Mazzulla matched an NBA record set by a Celtics legend who came before him.

Furthermore, Boston’s series win over the Dallas Mavericks broke a tie among the league’s most storied franchises. The Celtics now have one more NBA championship than the rival Lakers, who previously leveled the score in 2020. The Green leapfrogging the Purple and Gold unsurprisingly didn’t sit well with Los Angeles icon Magic Johnson.

“I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us no,” Johnson posted to X.

The Basketball Hall of Famer still was able to put allegiances aside and dish out credit where it was due. Johnson issued special shoutouts to Brown, Mazzulla and Brad Stevens on social media after the Celtics cemented themselves as the last team standing.

Unfortunately for the five-time champ, the gap might be widened next season. The Celtics, who are poised to run it back with their core group in the 2024-25 campaign, currently are the favorites to win it all next year.