The New England Patriots apparently had their eye on a few different receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After post-draft reports stated the Patriots were interested in Xavier Legette, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi on Friday shared New England was in “high-speed pursuit” of Xavier Worthy.

Worthy was selected 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs, who acquired the pick from the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo then traded back again with the Carolina Panthers, who selected Legette at No. 32.

It begs the question: Might the Patriots regret not landing Worthy?

Story continues below advertisement

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, host Travis Thomas welcomed Khalin Kapoor to discuss Lombardi’s report and how it played out for the Patriots. New England ultimately selected wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with its second-round pick.

You can check out the conversation in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Will Patriots Regret Not Drafting Xavier Worthy After Reported Pursuit?

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK Images