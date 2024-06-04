Will Patriots Regret Not Drafting Xavier Worthy After Reported Pursuit?

The New England Patriots apparently had their eye on a few different receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After post-draft reports stated the Patriots were interested in Xavier Legette, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi on Friday shared New England was in “high-speed pursuit” of Xavier Worthy.

Worthy was selected 28th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs, who acquired the pick from the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo then traded back again with the Carolina Panthers, who selected Legette at No. 32.

It begs the question: Might the Patriots regret not landing Worthy?

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, host Travis Thomas welcomed Khalin Kapoor to discuss Lombardi’s report and how it played out for the Patriots. New England ultimately selected wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk with its second-round pick.

You can check out the conversation in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.