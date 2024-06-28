Xander Bogaerts Admits To Thinking About This In Return To Fenway

Two years after signing a deal with the San Diego Padres, Xander Bogaerts will be returning to his former home ballpark.

The former Red Sox shortstop spent 10 seasons in a Boston uniform before switching to a San Diego jersey. Bogaerts was originally signed by Boston in 2009 and made his way up the minor leagues before making his major league debut in 2013.

Bogaerts knows that returning to Fenway Park on Friday night when the Red Sox open a three-game set with the Padres will be special with the relationships he has built in the Boston organization.

“When I go, it should be good. I don’t see why it wouldn’t be nice, why it wouldn’t be special. I’m looking forward to it. I think about it at some times. Listen, I was there a long time — in the big leagues and the minors,” Bogaerts told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I had a lot of people over there that I appreciate, that helped me get a long way in life. So, I’m definitely thankful for my time there.”

The now-second baseman accumulated many accomplishments with his former club, including winning two World Series rings and five Silver Slugger awards.

The 31-year-old appeared in 1,264 games with the Red Sox and grew as a fan favorite in Boston. He will not play a game in the three-game series due to being sidelined with a shoulder injury, but Bogaerts will take in his time in the ballpark he started his professional baseball career with.

“It’s just a year removed from being there and it’s still a little fresh,” Bogaerts said. “I don’t want to get my hopes up too high (about what the return will be like)… Hopefully I get a nice ovation. That would be nice. It’s great that you definitely have some great memories.”

This is not the first time Bogaerts will face the Red Sox in a different uniform. Boston and San Diego faced off in 2023 at Petco Park, but it will be the first time he plays in front of the Fenway crowd since signing a lucrative 11-year, $280 contract with the Padres.

While Bogaerts played most of his career in Fenway, Friday will be a different feeling for the former Red Sox player.