Kemba Walker spent only two seasons with the Boston Celtics, but it’s obvious he left his mark with those he played with during that time.

Walker, 34, announced his retirement from professional basketball Tuesday after a 12-year NBA career. He played this past season overseas with AS Monaco.

Walker calling it quits created an outpour of love and support for the undersized guard. Several current and past Celtics delivered heartfelt messages for Walker in a congratulatory retirement video created by Walker’s agents in Excel Sports management.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be your teammate,” Jayson Tatum said. “From a kid that literally grew up and watched you in the NCAA Tournament, watched you in the league.”

Tatum’s star running mate Jaylen Brown also had heaps of praise for Walker, who was part of a sign-and-trade to come to the Celtics in July 2019. The trio played in one Eastern Conference finals together, which came in the 2020 bubble.

“The Bronx legend, the man himself. Congrats on retirement. Congrats on having a great career,” Brown said.

Joe Mazzulla was an assistant coach for the Celtics when Walker was with Boston. Mazzulla and Walker also battled on the hardwood in college when the current Celtics head coach played for West Virginia and Walker starred for UConn.

“I am a better player, I am a better person because I had the honor to coach you,” Mazzulla said. “It’s been great competing against you.”

Marcus Smart is no longer with the Celtics, but he was appreciative of the time he got to share a backcourt with the four-time All-Star.

“Thanks for everything that you brought to the game,” Smart said. “Thanks for everything that you taught me while I had the opportunity to play with you, my guy.”

Grant Williams was a rookie when Walker played his first season with the Celtics. Walker took Williams under his wing that year and Williams even stayed at the veteran guard’s house when the NBA shut down at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re like a big brother to me,” Williams said. “You always treated me with respect. And I’m happy to see that you had a tremendous career.”