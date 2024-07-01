Elias Lindholm Excited For Opportunity To Play With ‘Special’ Bruins Forward

Signing with the Boston Bruins was an “easy decision” for free agent Elias Lindholm.

Having the opportunity to play on the same line as David Pastrnak is even better.

“He’s one of the top players in the league,” Lindholm said during an introductory Zoom call on Monday. “We’ll see what’s going to happen, but if there’s an opportunity to play with him, it’ll be exciting.”

Lindholm continued: “He’s one of the special players in the league that knows how to put the puck in the net and set up players. If that’s the case (playing with Pastrnak), it’s exciting, but for now, I haven’t even thought about anything like that. I’m just excited to be part of this organization and can’t wait to come (to Boston) and settle in a little bit.”

Story continues below advertisement

As excited as he is about possibly being linemates with Pastrnak, Lindholm is also thrilled to no longer play against Charlie McAvoy.

“McAvoy … he hit me a couple of times pretty hard, so it’s good to be on the same side.”

Becoming a member of a historic Original Six franchise is not lost on Lindholm. He was even asked what went through his mind when he hears the words Boston Bruins.

“A lot of history,” he said. “A lot of great players that have been here. I heard a lot about the city; players and families love being here and being a Bruin. We’re super excited and can’t wait to get going. We’re thrilled.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins have been eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the last two Stanley Cup playoffs, and Lindholm is looking forward to helping the franchise reach its ultimate goal.

“Watching (the Bruins) in the playoffs … they were kind of right there,” Lindholm said. “Gave Florida a pretty good match, and I think (Boston) has a lot of good players. Good goalie. Good (defense). I feel like all the pieces are right there. For myself, it’s just to come in and play my game. Try to help this team improve and take that next step to achieve what everyone wants to achieve.”