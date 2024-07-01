The Boston Bruins opened the NHL’s free agency with a splash and signed center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov to long-term deals.

Lindholm said joining the Bruins was an “easy decision” for him.

“As soon as Boston came into the picture, it was an easy decision for me joining this organization,” he said during his introductory video press conference on Monday. “Original Six and so much history and so many good players on the team. Looking at their playoff series against Florida … they’re pretty much right there. It was exciting to have the opportunity to join this organization.

“As soon as Boston came in, it was exciting. Me and my family were pumped.”

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Boden, Sweden native has scored 218 goals and added 339 assists in 818 games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. He believes he will fit well in the Boston system.

“(I’ve) played in the league for a long time and try to look at (Patrice) Bergeron as much as possible,” he said. “I don’t want to compare myself (to him) or anything like that, but I think I can bring a little bit of what he did and try and come there and bring my game, bring back the player I know I can be and hopefully help this team achieve the Stanley Cup.”

The 29-year-old center began the final year of the six-year contract with Calgary, but the Flames shipped him off to the Canucks in January. He admitted that hearing the trade rumors surrounding him during the season affected his production.

“Going into a season like that, kind of uncertain of what’s going to happen, and then you kind of know after a little bit that you’re gonna get traded,” Lindholm explained. “You don’t know when or where, so it definitely affected me more than I was hoping, but I’m glad now that that time is over, and I know for a long time where I’m going to be. It’s exciting.”