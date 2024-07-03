Wednesday will be the “start of a new season” for Red Sox starter Brayan Bello.

That’s how Bello explained his mindset Tuesday when he met with the media in Miami. The right-hander will be on the bump for the middle game of Boston’s series against the Marlins after over a week off. Bello was initially scheduled to start Sunday, but Alex Cora and company decided to move the 25-year-old back amid struggles on the hill.

Although the competitor in Bello likely wanted to return to the mound as soon as possible, he believes some extra time off will prove to be beneficial.

“Mentally the break was good for me,” Bello told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I feel more relaxed right now and I have more confidence in myself.”

The series opener should help with Bello’s relaxation, too. The Red Sox will roll into Wednesday’s game with momentum after thumping the Marlins 8-3 on Tuesday. Fellow starter Kutter Crawford turned in a quality start, limiting Miami to one run on three hits over six innings.

Bello will try to pick up win No. 8 eight on the season before the sides meet for a Fourth of July showdown Thursday afternoon. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.