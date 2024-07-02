It’s one thing to be traded to an Original Six franchise, it’s quite another to be acquired by the club that your grandfather got his start in the NHL with.

That’s exactly what happened when the Boston Bruins acquired Mark Kastelic from the Ottawa Senators in the Linus Ullmark trade.

Kastelic spoke about having the opportunity to play for an Original Six franchise and his grandfather Pat Stapleton beginning his career with the Bruins during an introductory Zoom call on Tuesday.

“It’s super exciting for me and my family and everyone around me,” Kastelic said. “You see the B in (the uniform) and they’re known world wide and the history they have within the organization.

“It’s even special that my grandpa played for them for a little bit as well. It’s just really exciting to play for an Original Six. That’s something, as a player, you’ve always dreamed about; getting that opportunity. What better place to join a team than in Boston.”

Stapleton tallied two goals and eight assists in 90 games for the Bruins in the 1961-62 and 1962-63 seasons. Kastelic’s father Ed played 220 NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Hartford Whalers from 1985-1992.

“It just means a lot to be following in my dad and grandpa’s footsteps,” Kastelic said. “Just being in the NHL first of all, and then wearing the same that he’s worn in the past is something for me personally that is really cool. I don’t think very many guys ever get that opportunity. He started his NHL career with (the Bruins) and it’s super cool. That’s something I never really thought would be possible and now it is, so it’s gonna be fun.”

Kastelic is already trending toward becoming the new fan-favorite in Boston because of his physical play, but knowing how he feels about the Spoked-B is even more special.

“It sounds silly, but I love the way the jerseys look,” he said. “I think they’re just an awesome uniform. It’s gonna be pretty special to put it on knowing he’s worn it in the past. I’m sure it’ll be a surreal feeling.”