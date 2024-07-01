The Bruins reportedly secured the signing of a top-six forward at the start of NHL free agency.

Boston on Monday signed Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract that carries a $7.75 million average annual value, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report the Bruins agreed to deals with Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

The Canucks last season acquired Elias Lindholm, who shares no relation to Hampus Lindholm, before the trade deadline from the Calgary Flames. Elias Lindholm scored 15 goals and tallied 29 assists for 44 points between both teams last season. The 29-year-old scored five goals and recorded five assists for Vancouver in its Stanley Cup playoff run that ended when it lost to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the second round.

General manager Don Sweeney told reporters last week he wanted to deepen the depth in the middle of the ice, and the Bruins did that and more with Lindholm, who provides the B’s a boost at the top of the lineup in the prime of his 11-year-career. He’ll try to recapture the form from his 2021-22 season when he scored 42 goals and had 82 points.

Boston entered free agency with over $21 million in cap space. Follow along with NESN.com for all updates and rumors throughout Monday.