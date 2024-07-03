BOSTON — Fabian Lysell could be one of many Bruins prospects battling in training camp for a spot on the NHL roster.

Both Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid and Providence coach Ryan Mougenel believe Lysell has taken huge steps in his development and could make a “push” for an NHL job.

“Fabian had huge steps this year,” Mougenel told reporters following Day 2 of Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday. “We forget how young Fabian is at times. We had him as a 19-year-old. The maturity that he’s shown in his game has been great to see.

“Things that he does really well … he has a creative mind, he plays the game at a fast pace, his speed creates a ton of anxiety. Those are things he has to bring to the table for (Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery).”

The fourth-year coach added that the things the Bruins organization looks for in players — wall play and defense — are not as common in European players, and Lysell has taken massive strides toward improving that aspect of his game.

“We value different things, and sometimes when you lay it out for kids, it’s a foreign concept,” Mougenel explained. “It’s been two years for Fabian. The light started to go on really early on this year that if you really well in your own end it translates to offense. He’s such a special player. He’s a special kid. And all of these offensive-gifted players, they have some sort of deficiency, especially defensively, and I think his has really started to come along.”

Mougenel continued: “I think he’s going to push (for an NHL job). He’s a super proud kid. He works. He’s inquisitive. Wants to learn. For Fabian, the one thing we want … we want him to play free. I think that’s real important for Fabian, especially in training camp. We don’t want him to try and push it too hard. Just let his skill speak for itself and enjoy the process. He’s so way ahead of where we all probably think he should be. But we’re very comfortable with his growth, his production, and him becoming a more mature player.”

Lysell was nearly a point-per-game forward last season in Providence before he sustained an upper-body injury in March. He amassed 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 56 games.