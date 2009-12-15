About NESN Connects



NESN Connects with the communities in which we operate by supporting organizations that are focused on the health and basic needs of the people of New England. Since 1984, NESN has been making a meaningful difference in the lives of people throughout New England by supporting causes and initiating events that help raise millions of dollars every year.

How We Connect With Our Community

NESN works closely with the Red Sox Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation, The Jimmy Fund and Boston Children’s Hospital Brain Injury Program on several events every year. These four causes form the backbone of NESN’s efforts to make a difference and connect with our community.

NESN also works directly with focus charities each month and actively supports these organizations with on-air public service announcements, paid employee service days and corporate contributions.

NESN Connects With …

Red Sox Foundation

The Red Sox Foundation helps serve the health, education, recreation and social service needs of children and families in need across New England. NESN teams up with the Red Sox Foundation for many different events throughout the year including the annual Run to Home Base 9k run/walk that begins and ends at Fenway Park. Watch

Boston Bruins Foundation

The Boston Bruins Foundation raises money for organizations that enrich the community in athletics, academics, health and community outreach. NESN employees volunteer to help sell 50/50 raffle tickets at Bruins home games, and NESN’s female on-air personalities participate in the Bruins Foundation’s Fashion Power Play event.

The Jimmy Fund

NESN has teamed up with The Jimmy Fund since 1984 to raise money through donations for adult and pediatric cancer research and care for cancer patients worldwide. NESN has helped raise over $40 million over the past 14 years with the annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. Watch

Boston Children’s Hospital Brain Injury Center

Boston Children’s Hospital Brain Injury Center receives year-round support from NESN for several events and public service announcement campaigns each year. NESN annually hosts Boston Children’s Hospital Night at TD Garden, a special Bruins broadcast in which NESN highlights the fight against brain injuries and the importance of preventing youth head injuries.

Watertown Police Finish Strong 5K

NESN helps to promote the annual Watertown Police Finish Strong 5K. Employees also volunteer at water stations and participate in the annual event that marks the anniversary of the lockdown that occurred in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing. Watch.

Walk to Defeat ALS

NESN pulled together a team of volunteers to participate and help raise funds for a cure to ALS. The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, the Boston Walk to Defeat ALS was held at Carson Beach in South Boston in 2017.

Greater Boston Food Bank

Greater Boston Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, working through donations and food drives to distribute food to those in need. NESN staff members volunteer several times every year to inspect, sort and repack donated food and grocery products.

The Home for Little Wanderers

NESN volunteers team up with The Home for Little Wanderers, helping the non-profit child and family service agency to ensure the health and safety of children by helping to organize and prepare for The Home’s fundraising events. Watch.

Boys & Girls Club of Watertown

The Boys & Girls Club of Watertown is dedicated to enabling all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. NESN volunteers to help the club with annual fundraising events including the annual 5K in November.

Walker School

NESN volunteers are involved in a variety of events that benefit Walker School, including the annual “Walk for Walker” event and the Walker School Gala. Walker School provides world-class mental health services, state-of-the-art special education, expert professional training and consultation, and child welfare advocacy.

Newton Tigers–Miracle League–Challenger League Baseball Tournament

Since 2013, NESN employees have been volunteering with the Newton Tigers of Newton Athletes Unlimited to play baseball, basketball and floor hockey. In 2016, NESN decided to expand its efforts to include other baseball programs for children with disabilities by organizing and hosting a four-team event at Miracle Field in Acton, Mass. The tournament featured the Newton Tigers, as well as teams from Acton and Watertown. Watch

Mount Auburn Hospital Blood Drive

NESN hosts two to three blood drives every year for Mount Auburn Hospital of Cambridge. Watch

Together We Rise

Beginning in 2017, NESN partnered with Together We Rise to provide care packages in new duffel bags for children entering foster care. NESN volunteers decorated, filled, and delivered bags for children in foster care programs in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Rosie’s Place

NESN Connects with Rosie’s Place, the first women’s shelter in the U.S., which provides a safe and nurturing environment to thousands of women in Boston every year. Volunteers at Rosie’s Place can help prepare daily meals for more than 200 women and children as well as other rewarding volunteer experiences with a variety of commitment levels. Watch

Other Causes We’d Like You to Join us in Supporting …

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

The Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care

David Ortiz Children’s Fund

Good Sports