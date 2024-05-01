It’s extremely difficult to find anyone affiliated with the Boston Celtics who has a bad thing to say about Al Horford.

Horford, who has played with Boston for six season in two separate stints, is revered by his Celtics teammates as the team’s elder statesman. It’s for that reason Horford was nominated for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.

But Horford found out Wednesday that he didn’t take home that recognition.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley ended up earning the honor for the second time in his career. Horford finished sixth in the voting behind Conley, Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Georges Niang.

Story continues below advertisement

Celtics guard Derrick White certainly thought the hardware belonged with Horford.

“The ultimate professional,” White told reporters following shootaround Wednesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “You could just watch him work from day in, day out and he’s going to make you a better NBA player, you’re going to be more prepared. But just a guy that doesn’t care about himself, cares about others and is always reaching out to help other people. I’ve been extremely thankful and blessed to be his teammate. I think every person that’s been Al Horford’s teammate will agree that he definitely deserves that award.”

Horford’s veteran leadership was on display again this season as he took a reduced role. The 37-year-old moved to the bench and averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

But Horford’s impact goes well beyond what he does on the court, and his teammates have no problem telling anyone about that.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody knows how much I love and respect Al,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum told reporters in November. “A lot of guys say that they’ll do anything to help the team win, but Al is the epitome of that.”