Here Are Last-Minute Odds For Braves-Astros World Series Game 1

Looking to place a last-minute wager on Game 1 of the World Series? With hours to spare before the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros begin the best-of-seven slate, here’s an update on the latest odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Astros are the favorite (-140) in Game 1, with Framber Valdez — who was lights out in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox — on the hill. The Braves are +120 underdogs, so a $100 bet would win $120 should Charlie Morton and Atlanta come out on top.

Valdez may have gotten the better of the Red Sox, but it’s worth noting he only had five strikeouts in that showdown, and DraftKings believes the Braves will at least make contact against him. The Over on Valdez hitting 4.5 strikeouts is set at +110.

Both Valdez and Morton have higher odds to allow more than 4.5 hits, with Valdez at +120 and Morton at +125, compared to their odds on the Under 4.5. Now that’s not necessarily because either side is expected to shut down the bats, but rather with the expectation that they’ll get pulled if things start to get dicey.

In fact, this one is expected to be high-scoring, with the Over 8 set at -120 for total runs scored. And while the Braves are the underdog in this fight, they’re expected to keep it close, with -165 odds on the +1.5 run line.

Game 1 of the World Series begins at 8:09 p.m. ET.