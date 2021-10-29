NFL Week 8 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize There are more wide point spreads to navigate this week by Nicole Fasciano 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are a few no-brainers when it comes to picking who will win in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Picking against the spread, though, is a different story.

This week there are numerous games with lopsided point spreads as both the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills are favored to win by more than 14 points. This is the second week in a row the Rams are heavy favorites, and that’s no surprise based on their 6-1 record.

NESN Games is back once again with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest, this time for Week 8.

Sign up now for the Week 8 contest at NESN Games and make your against-the-spread picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have a big week.

Here are the six games on the docket:

Miami Dolphins at (-14.5) Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at (-2.5) Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5) at New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams (-14.5) at Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys at (-2.5) Minnesota Vikings

Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you're struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two. Or, check out this week's episode of NESN's "The Spread" podcast.

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate another week of NFL action.

