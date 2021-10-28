Wild Bradley Beal Miss Leads To All-Time Bad Beat In Wizards-Celtics Thoughts and prayers to these unlucky bettors by Adam London 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Some bettors had their hearts ripped out of their chests during Wednesday night’s Wizards-Celtics game, potentially more than once.

Several sportsbooks had the first-half total for the contest at TD Garden set at 114.5. As Washington led Boston 62-52 with less than 10 seconds to go in the second quarter, it looked like the first-half Over was going to cash when the Wizards stole possession and sent Bradley Beal on a clear break. But the three-time All-Star somehow missed from point-blank range not once, but twice and the first half finished with a point total of 114.

Beal’s inexplicable miss proved to be a rare double bad beat. DraftKings Sportsbook set the game total at 223.5, and the Wizards ultimately claimed a 116-107 win over the Celtics. So had the superstar guard put in the easiest of shot attempts, the Over for the first half and the game would have hit.

Such is life in the betting world.