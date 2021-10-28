Celtics Wrap: Boston Win Streak Snapped At Two After Loss To Wizards

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ win streak was snapped at two games Wednesday night.

In a game that bounced all over the place, the Celtics came out on the losing end in a 116-107 verdict at TD Garden.

Boston’s record now falls to 2-3 on the young season, while Washington improved its to 3-1.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Celtics had themselves another close one Wednesday, but this time couldn’t get the job done in the fourth quarter.

So far this season, Boston has been no stranger to close games — including two contests that have reached overtime already — but unlike the squad’s wild overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, came up short in the fourth quarter.

The C’s erupted for 38 third-quarter points, but it would be the Wizards who turned up the defensive intensity in the final quarter holding Boston to just 21 points while pulling away with 29 of their own for the win. Washington also closed the third quarter on an impressive 22-to-8 run to trim the Celtics’ lead from 15 to one entering the final frame.