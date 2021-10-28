Celtics Wrap: Boston Win Streak Snapped At Two After Loss To Wizards

The Boston Celtics’ win streak was snapped at two games Wednesday night.
In a game that bounced all over the place, the Celtics came out on the losing end in a 116-107 verdict at TD Garden.
Boston’s record now falls to 2-3 on the young season, while Washington improved its to 3-1.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE KEY TAKEAWAY
The Celtics had themselves another close one Wednesday, but this time couldn’t get the job done in the fourth quarter.
So far this season, Boston has been no stranger to close games — including two contests that have reached overtime already — but unlike the squad’s wild overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, came up short in the fourth quarter.
The C’s erupted for 38 third-quarter points, but it would be the Wizards who turned up the defensive intensity in the final quarter holding Boston to just 21 points while pulling away with 29 of their own for the win. Washington also closed the third quarter on an impressive 22-to-8 run to trim the Celtics’ lead from 15 to one entering the final frame.
It wasn’t all bad for the the Celtics who’s offense continued to look good early on. Boston hasn’t scored less than 107 points in a game this season and looked locked in on that end of the court. The Celtics have been firing up three-point shots at an unprecedented clip to open the season and although their attempts were down Wednesday, they finished the night shooting 37% from beyond-the-arc.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jayson Tatum led the way offensively for the Celtics. The Boston forward finished the night with a team-high 23 points out-dueling fellow St. Louis-native and close friend Bradley Beal, although it ultimately would be in defeat.
— Dennis Schröder was no slouch himself, though. The Celtics guard erupted in the second quarter with 15 points and finished the night with 22 to go along with six assists and two steals. He’s been rock-solid of late finishing with no less than 18 points in each of the last three games.
— Beal is known as the Wizards’ go-to scorer, but it actually was Montrezl Harrell who led the way for Washington. The big man finished the night with 25 points off the bench to go along with nine rebounds and some solid defensive play.
WAGER WATCH
Tatum’s over/under for points might’ve scared you off because it was a little high at 27.5, and you would’ve been right to hold off. The odds were set at -105 and while he has been eclipsing that number regularly, it wasn’t in the cards Wednesday.
UP NEXT
The Celtics will look to get revenge on the Wizards as they conclude the early season home-and-home on Saturday afternoon at Capital One Arena at 5 p.m. ET.