College Basketball Odds: Why Kansas Is Worth Bet To Win National Title The Jayhawks are +2000 at WynnBET by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago

It feels like New Year’s Day in the college basketball universe.

The season officially begins Tuesday with over 100 lined games and the betting screen has been lighting up like a firework show for most of the day. Bettors all over the world view the season’s first day as an opportunity to prove to bookmakers that their point spreads are wrong.

I don’t usually jump into daily college basketball markets until the Maui Invitational, but there’s a futures wager that’s worth firing right now. The Kansas Jayhawks just ooze potential and that’s a program you should strongly consider to win the national championship at 20-to-1 odds.

Bill Self’s bunch returns its top three scorers from last year’s team and four of the top five. The Jayhawks also added two very good players in the transfer portal — Remy Martin (Arizona State) and Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State) — that provide instant value to an already deep roster.

The Jayhawks can score inside and outside, they’ve got upperclass guards and they’ll guard the hell out of you all over the floor. It’s one of the deepest teams Self’s had in years and Ken Pomeroy believes KU can be a top-five team in offensive and defensive efficiency.

It’s paramount that you shop around for the best betting odds when it comes to the futures market. You can literally save yourself hundreds of dollars by making this bet at the right sportsbook. Kansas is as low as 10-to-1 at the SuperBook in Las Vegas and as high as 20-to-1 at WynnBET in multiple states.

A $100 bet makes you $1,000 at the former and $2,000 at the latter.

Kansas Jayhawks title odds

Westgate SuperBook +1000 ($100 wins $1,000)

FanDuel +1300

BetMGM +1400

Circa Sports +1500

PointsBet +1500

SugarHouse +1500

Caesars +1600

DraftKings +1600

FOX Bet +1800

WynnBET +2000 ($100 wins $2,000)

Always be shopping.

Once Self gets the old guys and new guys to gel together, Kansas will be one of the toughest outs in college basketball. The Jayhawks definitely possess enough talent and return enough experience to earn a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. If all that comes to fruition, you’ll feel amazing with a 20-to-1 ticket in your back pocket heading into March Madness.

Rock Chalk.

Kansas Jayhawks +2000

RECORD: (70-67, +9.6)