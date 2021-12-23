Chargers Austin Ekeler Placed in COVID-19 IR by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Field Yates reports Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been placed in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The lead back for the Chargers, Ekeler, is responsible for 50% of the workload in the backfield, averaging 12.4 rushing attempts per game and 4.56 yards per carry. In a 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Ekeler carried the ball 12 times, rushing for 59 yards and one touchdown.

If Ekeler is ruled out of Sunday’s contest, expect Justin Jackson to assume the lead back role for the Chargers. Priced at $5,400 on FanDuel, Jackson has a 15% share of carries in the backfield, averaging 5.69 yards per carry. In the loss to the Chiefs last Thursday, Jackson rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries and should benefit from facing a Texans defense ranked 17th in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

With an 8-6 record and an eye toward the postseason, the Chargers are a 10-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.