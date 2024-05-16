The New England Patriots schedule was released Wednesday, which also meant betting lines opened for every matchup.

Fans knew what to expect when it came to who New England would face this season, but the full schedule highlights a difficult road in what already will be one of the hardest schedules in the league.

New England won’t be afforded a full West Coast trip and will have to travel to San Francisco and Arizona at different points in the NFL calendar. There won’t be a bye week after the London game. And Jerod Mayo’s side only has one primetime game scheduled.

Drake Maye offers hope for the future, but it’s projected to be a bleak season for New England. A lackluster offseason along with an unfavorable schedule might explain why oddsmakers opened New England as an underdog in every game this season.

Here are the lines for every Patriots game this season, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1: Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (-8.5), 43

Week 2: (-2.5) Seattle Seahawks at New England, 42.5

Week 3: Patriots at New York Jets (-7.5), 42

Week 4: Patriots at San Francisco 49ers (-11.5), 45

Week 5: (-3.5) Miami Dolphins at New England, 45

Week 6: (-4) Houston Texans at New England, 44

Week 7: Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6), 42.5 (in London)

Week 8: (-3.5) Jets at New England, 42

Week 9: Patriots at Tennessee Titans (-2.5), 41

Week 10: Patriots at Chicago Bears (-4.5), 43

Week 11: (-4) Los Angeles Rams at New England, 44.5

Week 12: Patriots at Dolphins (-6.5), 45

Week 13: (-2) Indianapolis Colts at New England, 44

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (-3), 44

Week 16: Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-7.5), 44.5

Week 17: (-2.5) Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 41

Week 18: (-3.5) Bills at New England, 44.5