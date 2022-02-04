Avoid Following The Herd When It Comes To Making Super Bowl Bets: Listen Up by SportsGrid 24 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With the expansion of legalized sports gambling combined with the Super Bowl taking place next week, you’ll likely hear a lot about all the big bets being placed across the country. One example is the news that Jim McIngvale, or “Mattress Mack,” as he’s more commonly known, put a $4.5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl. While that’s certainly a large sum of coin, keep in mind that McIngvale is the owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture retail chain. He often ties his large bets to promotions inside his stores where if the Bengals win, customers who purchased certain items with a value of $3,000 or more can get a refund.

According to SportsGrid’s The Early Line host Donnie Seymour, the critical takeaway here is not to be influenced one way or another based on someone making a large wager. “If you’re looking to cover the mortgage payment or make that one last splash in the Super Bowl, that’s not the way to do it. Make educated choices and spend within your limits regardless of what anybody out there in the Twittersphere or social media is doing,” says Seymour in this edition of Listen Up.

That’s certainly a word to the wise, so consider this your Super Bowl public service announcement.

