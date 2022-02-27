Bucs' Guard Ali Marpet Announces Retirement at 28-Years-Old by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It was a short but productive career for 28-year-old Ali Marpet. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard announced his retirement on Instagram, “after seven formidable years.”

#Bucs Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet has made the decision to retire at age 28. The Super Bowl champion started since he entered the NFL from little Hobart College and has been stellar. Now, calls it quits. pic.twitter.com/JCcjRLPlkg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2022

The Bucs drafted Marpet in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Hobart College, an NCAA Division III school. The former Statesmen was thrust into a starter’s role in his rookie season, starting 13 games with the Bucs. Marpet would start 88 of the next 98 games for the Bucs and was a part of the Super Bowl LV winning team.

Although the Bucs weren’t able to duplicate their championship-winning season in 2021, Marpet still gets to ride off into the sunset on a personal high after getting named to his first Pro Bowl.

Marpet’s absence leaves the Bucs with another hole to fill on their offense after Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this off-season.

