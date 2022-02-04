Clippers Not Optimistic About Kawhi Leonard Returning This Season by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports that Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue isn’t confident about the return of his star forward, Kawhi Leonard, this season.

Ty Lue, in answering a question about the team's resolve with their two stars out, said that "we know Kawhi is probably not going to come back." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 4, 2022

In the postgame presser following the Clippers’ 111-110 victory over the Lakers, Lue intimated for the first time publically that Leonard is unlikely to suit up this season. “We know Kawhi is probably not going to come back,” said Lue.

Leonard suffered an ACL tear in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Jazz in June. There was plenty of secrecy even regarding the nature of the injury, as the Clippers never ruled him out for the remainder of the postseason. Instead, they opted to update his status before each game when there was no chance that he could suit up.

While there was some thought that Leonard would return at some time between January and April, Lue’s comments indeed suggest otherwise.

Los Angeles is currently 27-27 on the season and the eighth seed in the Western Conference. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists their odds to advance to the NBA Finals at +2000.