NBA Odds: How James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade Rumors Impact Finals Futures Brooklyn remains favorites, just not by as much by Alexandra Francisco 34 minutes ago

A major trade involving Ben Simmons and James Harden could come before the NBA deadline on Feb. 10.

The Philadelphia 76ers have long been trying to figure out how to deal with Simmons, and the Brooklyn nets reportedly are open to discussing a deal around him and James Harden. Language from the report didn’t suggest dialogue had begun yet, but that didn’t stop odds from shifting for the NBA Finals.

The Brooklyn Nets were favorites to win the title most of Friday at +270, but their odds lengthened to +300 (bet $100 to make $300) after the report broke that evening, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 76ers odds improved a little more significantly, going from being +1800 to +1300 after rumors that Harden could be coming to town to reunite with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Alternatively, Caesars improved Philadelphia’s odds to +1200.

That’s if the Nets want to play ball with a rival Eastern Conference contender, of course.