NBA Rumors: Is Huge James Harden-For-Ben Simmons Trade In Works?

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA trade deadline in days away, and a blockbuster deal between two Eastern Conference contenders might be in the works.

Ben Simmons has been the biggest name on the trade market dating back ages, and James Harden is no stranger to these types of rumors, either. A recent report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday insinuated there’s some organizational interest in swapping players between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Interestingly enough, Harden was ruled out of the Nets game Friday shortly after the report as he deals with a hamstring injury.

“With the NBA trade deadline just days away on Feb. 10, the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal,” Charania reported.

“There?s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package.”

The move would reunite 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey with Harden from their time with the Houston Rockets. Morey has been rumored to have been planning to pursue Harden in the offseason.

The Nets appear to have the leverage, though, with Charania noting Brooklyn believes its current configuration is more than capable of a title.