St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko will return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Flyers

NHL.com’s Lou Korac reports that coach Craig Berube expects Vladimir Tarasenko to be back in the St. Louis Blues lineup on Tuesday.

Berube said Tarasenko skated today, was very good and expects him in the lineup tomorrow. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) February 21, 2022

Tarasenko missed Saturday’s tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury. St. Louis was still able to best the Leafs 6-3, but having Tarasenko back makes them that much more threatening on offense. Tarasenko leads the Blues in scoring with 18 goals and 27 assists in 44 games.

The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference and 6-3-1 over their past ten. One of the better scoring teams in the league, St. Louis is fifth in goals per game with 3.53.

Tarasenko had requested a trade from the Blues in the offseason because he felt St. Louis did not treat his injuries properly in the past. With that history between Tarasenko and the Blues, any damage he incurs is probably scrutinized that much more.

