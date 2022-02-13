Super Bowl Odds: Consider This Eye-Opening Stat Before Final Wagers History says if the Rams win, they'll also cover by Mike Cole 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Good teams win, but great teams cover, and that’s never more apparent than in the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will do battle Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Around the world, sports fans of all levels will tune in, and chances are, a lot of them will have a buck or two riding on the game.

For those in states (or countries) where sports betting is legal and are waiting until the last minute to make their wagers, consider this stat from BetMGM’s John Ewing: The straight-up winner has covered in 47 of 55 Super Bowls, and the winner of the game has covered the last 12 years.

In Super Bowl history, the straight up winner is 47-6-2 (89%) ATS.



The Super Bowl winner has covered the spread in 12 consecutive games.



Last team to win but not cover was the Steelers (-6.5 vs. Cardinals) in Super Bowl 43. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) February 13, 2022

If you’re winning the game, you’re covering the line — more often than not.

For the underdog, there’s obviously no other way. If a team is getting points, they obviously cover with an outright win. The far more bewildering aspect of this stat is how profitable the favorites have been … when they win.

How that all affects Sunday’s game is simple. The Rams look like they’ll close as 4-point favorites against the Bengals. It certainly does feel like LA either wins this thing quite easily and if they don’t, Joe Burrow and Cincy will pull off the upset.

