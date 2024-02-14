Did Taylor Swift Get Kanye West Kicked Out Of Super Bowl LVIII?

If you’re going to lie, you might as well relate it to noteworthy topics. That must be what former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall was thinking when he fabricated quite the story relating to Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Super Bowl LVIII.

It doesn’t get any more noteworthy than that.

Marshall made the wild allegation that Swift, who was in attendance to root on boyfriend Travis Kelce, got West kicked out of the big game on his “Paper Route” podcast Monday. He’d provide zero evidence to back up the claim while confusing Swift for fellow pop star Katy Perry. It was the perfect storm of lunacy.

“Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth, so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” Marshall said, via Page Six, later correcting himself to say he meant Swift. “Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — (and) he gets kicked out the stadium.”

How do we know Marshall was lying?

West did attend the Super Bowl but was never shown near Swift. He was, however, photographed at the game and shown on the CBS broadcast along with his wife, Bianca Censori. He also, through a spokesperson, denied the claim, calling it a “completely fabricated rumor” in a statement to TMZ.com.

It was nice to think Swift got her revenge, though, as her long-standing beef with the rapper began when he interrupted her at the 2009 VMAs and later name-dropped her in his song “Famous.”

Swift will have to wait to get him back, we guess.