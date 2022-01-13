These Three Hockey East Players Named To Team USA Olympic Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East will be well-represented at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Team USA on Thursday released its roster for the upcoming Games, and two different Hockey East schools will send a combined three players to China in the coming weeks.

Boston College forward Marc McLaughlin, defenseman Drew Helleson and Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso were among 15 NCAA players named to the team.

McLaughlin recently was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey. The senior, who is from North Billerica, Mass., has 14 goals and six assists through 19 games for the Eagles.

Helleson has appeared in 18 games for Boston College with two goals and 12 assists. He was a Hockey East First-Team All-Star in 2020-21 as a junior.

Commesso, from Norwell, Mass., has a 2.67 goals against average with a .907 save percentage through 19 games for the Terriers.

While not a Hockey East school, it’s worth noting that a third Beanpot school will send players to the Olympics: Harvard forwards Nick Abruzzese and Sean Farrell were selected to the team.

Northeastern, the fourth Beanpot school, does not have any players named to Team USA, but goalie Devon Levi reportedly has been invited to play for Team Canada, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.