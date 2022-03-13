Boise State Broncos are Heading to the Big Dance by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Realistically, the Boise State Broncos were on their way to the National Championship tournament, but they’ve taken out all of the guesswork. The Broncos knocked off the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Final, securing an automatic bid to March Madness.

Boise State: Mountain West Tournament Champions. pic.twitter.com/Xw2iXYzWVt — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 13, 2022

The Broncos entered the championship game as +2.5 underdogs against the Aztecs. Boise State built a three-point halftime lead and needed every bit of that as they clung to a 53-52 win.

San Diego State had a chance to win it at the end, trailing by one with the ball in hand and 29 seconds to go. Matt Bradley missed a layup with eight seconds left, only to pull down his own rebound and give Trey Pulliam a chance as time expired. Pulliam missed the jump shot, clinching the Broncos’ first tournament bid since 2015.

Here’s hoping the Broncos avoid one of the dreaded five-seeds.

