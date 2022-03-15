Buffalo Bills Sign J.D. McKissic to a 2-Year, $7 Million Contract by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Buffalo Bills have signed J.D. McKissic to a two-year, $7 million contract.

Former Washington RB J.D. McKissic intends to sign a two-year, $7 million deal with upside to $8 with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

McKissic played 11 games in 2021, racking up 212 rushing yards on 48 carries, but he’s also a threat through the air picking up 397 receiving yards on 43 receptions. McKissic will make Buffalo’s offense more versatile and he’ll most likely cut into Devin Singletary’s usage. Singletary had 870 yards rushing on 188 attempts, with seven rushing touchdowns. He also had 40 receptions for 228 receiving yards. McKissic’s signing gives Josh Allen another offensive weapon in an already potent offense.

McKissic has played six seasons in the NFL, three with the Seattle Seahawks, one with the Detroit Lions, and two with Washington. Over his career, he’s amassed 979 rushing yards on 221 attempts, 1,501 receiving yards on 193 receptions, scored four touchdowns on the ground, and seven through the air.

In 2021, the Bills finished first in the AFC East with an 11-6 record. Buffalo had the sixth-most rushing yards, the third-most points, and the ninth-most passing yards per game.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills are +710 to win Super Bowl LVII.