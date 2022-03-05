Jared McCann Expected to Return for the Seattle Kraken on Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jared McCann should return from injured reserve Saturday versus the Washington Capitals, Bob Condor of the Seattle Kraken official website reports.

#SeaKraken goalie Chris Driedger gets the start tonight in D.C. after his home win Wednesday against Nashville. Per Dave Hakstol, both Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann projected to be back in the lineup. LET'S GO — Bob Condor (@ByBobCondor) March 5, 2022

McCann had been on IR and missed the last three games due to an undisclosed injury. In their inaugural season, McCann has been a solid scorer for the Kraken with 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games. McCann could have trade value as he is in the last year of his contract and the Kraken may not want to risk losing him for nothing should they be unable to re-sign him in the offseason.

Seattle will also get back Jaden Schwartz on Saturday as he has been out of action since Dec. 30 due to a hand injury. Chris Driedger will start in goal for the Kraken.

The Kraken are -128 (+1.5) on the puck line, +210 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5 (over/-115, under/-105) versus the Capitals. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.