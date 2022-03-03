Kings' Richaun Holmes Ruled Out Wednesday Against Pelicans by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Richaun Holmes will miss his fourth consecutive game Wednesday, sitting out of the Kings’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Richaun Holmes will not play against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, according to interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry. Holmes has missed the past three games due to back soreness. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) March 2, 2022

Dealing with a back injury, Holmes last played in the Kings 125-118 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 16, logging 10 minutes and two rebounds. Once a primary fixture in the Kings rotation, Holmes has taken a backseat to Domantas Sabonis, who Sacramento acquired at the trade deadline.

With Holmes out of the rotation, Trey Lyles will remain in the starting rotation against the Pelicans Wednesday. Priced at $3,600 on FanDuel, Lyles played 30 minutes in Monday’s 131-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Primarily a role player, Lyles has played 56 games this season, averaging 19 minutes, 10 points, five rebounds, and one assist per game.

The Kings are a 6-point road underdog against the Pelicans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 235-point total, the highest on the slate.