Play College Hoops Challenge Throughout Tournament To Win Big Sign up now! by NESN Staff 52 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s March, which means it’s time to crown a new champion in college basketball, and NESN Games is giving you the chance to win big, too.

When the college basketball tournament begins Thursday, so does the College Hoops Challenge at NESN Games where there are some impressive prizes at stake for those who can thrive and survive the chaos.

Playing along is simple: You make eight college hoops picks each day, and a perfect score at the end of the day will win you a $100 Amazon gift card. That’s not the only way to walk away a winner, though. The overall leaders at the end of the weekend also qualify for a guaranteed prize.

First prize: $250 Amazon gift card

Second prize: $100 Amazon gift card

Third prize: $25 Amazon gift card

Be sure to log in and make your picks below.