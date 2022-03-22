Vikings, Za'Darius Smith Agree to Three-Year, $42 Million Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Za’Darius Smith is staying in the NFC North.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the former Green Bay Packers edge rusher has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, per source.



3 year deal

Base value of 42 million

Worth up to 47 million with incentives

14 million APY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

Released by the Packers this offseason, Smith was initially slated to sign with the Baltimore Ravens before ultimately backing out of the deal.

A back injury limited the two-time Pro Bowler to just 18 snaps in 2021. However, when healthy, Smith has been highly productive, notching two double-digit sack seasons over his three-year tenure in Green Bay.

The Vikings are hoping for more of the same.

The 29-year-old will form an elite pass-rushing duo with new teammate Danielle Hunter. Hunter, who logged 29 sacks from 2018-2019, has struggled with injury in recent years, missing all of 2020 with a neck issue, before appearing in just seven games this past season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Minnesota at +300 odds to win the NFC North.