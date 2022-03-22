Vikings, Za'Darius Smith Agree to Three-Year, $42 Million Contract

Za’Darius Smith is staying in the NFC North.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the former Green Bay Packers edge rusher has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Released by the Packers this offseason, Smith was initially slated to sign with the Baltimore Ravens before ultimately backing out of the deal.

A back injury limited the two-time Pro Bowler to just 18 snaps in 2021. However, when healthy, Smith has been highly productive, notching two double-digit sack seasons over his three-year tenure in Green Bay.

The Vikings are hoping for more of the same.

The 29-year-old will form an elite pass-rushing duo with new teammate Danielle Hunter. Hunter, who logged 29 sacks from 2018-2019, has struggled with injury in recent years, missing all of 2020 with a neck issue, before appearing in just seven games this past season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Minnesota at +300 odds to win the NFC North.

