Wolverines Breaking Brackets With Upset Win Over Volunteers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As if our brackets weren’t already busted enough…

The Michigan Wolverines punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 with an upset victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Round of 32 Saturday. The Wolverines entered the contest as +7.5 underdogs but overcame a five-point halftime deficit by scoring 44 in the second half to knock off the third-seeded Volunteers.

The Official NCAA March Madness account tweeted that only 12.66% of brackets had Michigan advancing to the Sweet 16.

The Wolverines got monster performances from Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson led the way with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, while Brooks dropped 23 points with three boards and five dimes. Brooks hit a lay-up and one at the 3:21 mark of the second half to give the Wolverines the lead, and they never looked back.

Michigan awaits the winner of the Villanova Wildcats versus the Ohio State Buckeyes, which goes tomorrow at 2:40 pm ET.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Wolverines moderately priced at +6000 to claim the National Title.