Hawks Center Clint Capela Will Have Knee Injury Re-evaluated by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On 92.9 The Game, Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Clint Capela’s knee injury would be re-evaluated on Friday.

Appearing on @929TheGame this morning, Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk says Clint Capela has restarted strength exercises and will be re-evaluated on Friday — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) April 19, 2022

Capela injured his knee during last Friday’s play-in game, which caused him to miss Game 1 against the Miami Heat on Sunday. He’ll also miss Game 2 Tuesday night, but it’s encouraging that he has restarted strength exercises so quickly. Game 3 is set for Friday, so if the evaluation goes well, it could give him a window to return as early as then, although it’s probably unlikely to be that soon.

Capela averaged 27.6 minutes, 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks during the regular season. With Capela out, expect Onyeka Okongwu and John Collins to continue to fill the void.

The Hawks dropped Game 1 to the Heat by a score of 115-91. Game 2 is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Atlanta Hawks are +245 on the moneyline and +7.5 on the spread against the Miami Heat for Game 2.

