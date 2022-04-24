NBA Odds: Nets Open As Favorite In Pivotal Game 4 Against Celtics Celtics will have chance for sweep on Monday by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics have a chance on Monday to do the unthinkable — sweep the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics took a 3-0 series lead on Saturday night and will head to Game 4 hoping to end the series and give themselves some extra rest. However, oddsmakers are not calling the series just yet.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened the Nets as the favorite for Game 4, setting the line at -2.5 (-140 moneyline). Brooklyn will hope that Ben Simmons will make his season debut in Game 4 at the Barclays Center. How much help Simmons will be is up in the air, but the Nets obviously could use any help to avoid getting swept by the Celtics.

The Celtics moneyline opened at +120, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $220. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, April 25 with tip off set for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TNT.