Trade: Rogers And Rooker To Padres, Paddack And Pagan To Twins

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Minnesota Twins are trading Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker to the San Diego Padres for Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan.

Heading to Padres: Taylor Rogers, earning $7.3M this season, is a potential free agent. Heading to Twins: Chris Paddack, earning $2.25M, is under club control for three seasons. Emilio Pagan, earning $2.3M, is under club control for two. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 7, 2022

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also reports there will be a player to be named later and cash also involved in the trade. The trade gives the Twins three years of control with Paddack and two years with Pagan, while the Padres gain an All-Star reliever with Rogers.

In 2021, Rogers had nine saves, a 3.35 ERA, a 1.140 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched. Rooker had 38 hits in 189 at-bats, 16 RBI, and 25 runs, while hitting .201, with a .291 OBP, and a .688 OPS.

Paddack had seven wins and seven losses in 22 starts, a 5.07 ERA, a 1.265 ERA, and 99 strikeouts in 108.1 innings pitched. Pagan had four wins and three losses, a 1.168 WHIP, 69 strikeouts in 63.1 innings, and a career-worst 4.83 ERA.

The deal looks beneficial to both clubs, with the Twins getting cheaper contracts and more control, while the Padres add a legitimate arm to their bullpen.

