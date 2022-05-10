Celtics Odds: How Game 4 Impacted Betting Prices To Advance Past Bucks Boston now has its best odds of the series by Keagan Stiefel 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics have flipped the script in their series with the Milwaukee Bucks, winning a pivotal Game 4 on the road and swinging the series odds back into their favor.

DraftKings sportsbook now has the Celtics as -200 favorites to beat the Bucks and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, meaning a $200 bet would net you a $100 return. Boston entered the series priced at -190.

Milwaukee is now priced at +170, making it a bigger underdog now than when the series started, according to the sportsbook.

Home court advantage seems to be the deciding factor in how oddsmakers view this series, with Milwaukee having had better odds to win the series since their victory in Game 1. The pivotal Game 5 matchup is set to take place at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.