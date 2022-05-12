NESN Announces Two Sports Betting Shows To Air Weekdays Beginning Monday, May 16 The two shows, 'NESN Lunch Line' and 'NESN Ultimate Betting Show,' will welcome two new sports-betting talent by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

BOSTON — NESN on Thursday announced the introduction of two weekday shows that will expand the sports betting programming offering on the network. As NESN looks to further serve sports fans in New England with engaging and informative content, the two new sports betting shows signify an expansion into more content that will meet the needs of the growing sports betting market.

The programming lineup will include a weekday digital-only show called “NESN Lunch Line,” which will stream exclusively at 1 p.m. ET on NESNBets.com. NESN sports betting analysts Claudia Bellofatto, Sam Panayotovich and Travis Thomas will rotate in pairs for the daytime show. The energetic, short-form show will provide betting insights across all leagues and teams, including the latest betting lines leading into nighttime game action.

In addition, NESN will premiere a weekday show that will air on NESN 30 minutes prior to Red Sox or Bruins pregame shows, titled “NESN Ultimate Betting Show.” The half-hour show will be hosted by Thomas, who will be joined by Bellofatto and Panayotovich, and will feature round-table style discussion, entertainment and educational components for those new to sports betting. They will analyze the latest odds and provide valuable insight into their betting strategies and approaches to upcoming matchups. If there is not a game on NESN that evening or the game is on the West Coast, the show will air at 5:30 p.m.

“With sports betting interest on the rise, we’re excited to provide these two new offerings to our programming lineup, which we are confident will entertain and inform fans,” NESN’s executive producer Howard Zalkowitz said. “These shows will complement our podcasts, articles and online videos on NESNBets.com.”

“NESN Lunch Line” will be broadcast digitally on NESNBets.com and “NESN Ultimate Betting Show” will air on NESN and be available for live streaming on the NESN app via authenticated TV provider. NESN will also launch @NESNBets on Twitter to coincide with the new programming announcement. The handle will be home to all sports betting content for the network moving forward, including messaging from NESN’s partner, the American Gaming Association.

Bellofatto joins NESN from WynnBET sportsbook, where she was an on-air host and ambassador while living in Las Vegas. The Norwell, Mass., native has also served as a betting analyst for MLB Network, NBC Sports Boston and MSG Network.

Panayotovich has been with NESN since 2020, providing sports betting analysis on pregame and postgame shows as well as written and digital video content on NESNBets.com. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports, and VSiN.

Thomas comes to NESN as a longtime Washington and Baltimore sports media host. He hosted several shows on NBC Sports Washington, 106.7 The Fan and The Team 980. He also hosted several podcasts in the D.C. market.

