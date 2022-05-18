PGA Championship Odds: Public Is All In On Favorite Scottie Scheffler Scheffler has 12-to-1 odds to win the PGA Championship by Jason Ounpraseuth 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Scottie Scheffler was not a popular choice to win the 2022 Masters, and the betting public is not making the same mistake twice for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Southern Hills Country Club is set to welcome in a slew of top contenders this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The betting odds for who will win the PGA Championship are tight, but one of the favorites, Scheffler, is seeing the most bets, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings revealed Scheffler (12-to-1) is the most-bet golfer to win the PGA Championship with 14% of the money and 11% of the bets. This means a $100 bet on Scheffler would pay out $1300. Rory McIlory is the co-favorite at the same odds.

Betting the favorite is not an uncommon tactic, it’s why they are the favorite, but with how tight pricing is, there is a lot of value to be had on other contenders to win the PGA Championship. However, it is unlikely a long shot could emerge victorious as top contenders like Scheffler are best suited for the Southern Hills course.

Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm follow Scheffler and McIlory at 14-to-1 odds. Tiger Woods, who’s win would upset the sportsbooks, has 65-to-1 odds to win the PGA Championship.